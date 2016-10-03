FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Freeport Indonesia says copper mine impacted by "labour disruption"
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Freeport Indonesia says copper mine impacted by "labour disruption"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Operations at Freeport McMoRan's giant Grasberg open pit copper and gold mine in the Indonesian province of Papua have been "impacted by a labour disruption", a company spokesman said on Monday.

The dispute involving around 1,000 workers began on Sept. 28, but has not affected the unit's output of copper and gold concentrate, said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama.

"Underground mining operations have not been impacted and milling operations continue at a reduced rate," Pratama said.

"The company is working to address the issues and to restore open pit mining operations as soon as possible," he added. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
