April 26, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Indonesia says Freeport stake worth $630 mln -mining ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia estimates the value of a 10.64 percent stake in the local unit of miner Freeport McMoRan Inc at about $630 million and has asked the U.S.-based parent to revise its offer, a mining ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Based on the replacement value the government calculates [the stake] to be worth around $630 million,” ministry spokesman Sudjatmiko told Reuters.

“We have asked Freeport to revise their offer. Once we reach an agreement on price we can make a timeline,” he added.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

