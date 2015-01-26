FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia copper exports seen declining over next 6 months
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Freeport Indonesia copper exports seen declining over next 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. mining firm Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to export 500,000 tonnes of copper concentrate from its Indonesian operations over the next six months, down 100,000 tonnes from the previous six months, a company official said.

The official from Freeport’s Indonesian unit, who made the comment late on Sunday and declined to be named, did not give a reason for the expected fall in exports.

The Indonesian government on Sunday extended Freeport’s permit to continue shipping copper concentrate for another six months after the miner announced a site for a new copper smelter. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.