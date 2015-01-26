Freeport Indonesia copper exports seen declining over next 6 months

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. mining firm Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to export 500,000 tonnes of copper concentrate from its Indonesian operations over the next six months, down 100,000 tonnes from the previous six months, a company official said.

The official from Freeport’s Indonesian unit, who made the comment late on Sunday and declined to be named, did not give a reason for the expected fall in exports.

The Indonesian government on Sunday extended Freeport’s permit to continue shipping copper concentrate for another six months after the miner announced a site for a new copper smelter. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ed Davies)