China Jiangxi Copper, U.S. Freeport agree 2015 TC/RC at $107/T
December 10, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

China Jiangxi Copper, U.S. Freeport agree 2015 TC/RC at $107/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd and U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan have agreed to term treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of $107 per tonne and 10.7 cents per pound for copper concentrate shipments to the Chinese metal producer in 2015, two sources said on Wednesday.

That is up 16.3 percent from $92 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound for term shipments in 2014, seen AS the benchmark for Chinese smelters’ imports of the raw material concentrate this year.

Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal, with charges deducted from the smelters’ purchase prices. The charges typically rise when supply increases as demand for smelting capacity to process concentrates climbs.

Reporting by Polly Yam

