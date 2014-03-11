FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport says Indonesia mill rate at half normal levels
#Market News
March 11, 2014

Freeport says Indonesia mill rate at half normal levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - The milling rate at Freeport McMoran Copper and Gold Inc’s operations in Indonesia have averaged around 112,000 tonnes of ore a day, which is about half of its normal rate, a Freeport spokesman said on Tuesday.

Freeport, a U.S.-based miner, halted exports from Indonesia in January over a dispute with the government over a new tax.

PT Freeport Indonesia has implemented these near-term changes to its operations to coordinate its concentrate production with the operating plans of PT Smelting, spokesman Eric Kinneberg said, referring to the country’s only copper smelter.

