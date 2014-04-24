FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport profit falls, still working on Indonesia dispute
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Freeport profit falls, still working on Indonesia dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a decline in first quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower copper prices and a conflict with the government of Indonesia that has halted its copper concentrate exports from the country.

The company said it is working to resolve the dispute, over a new export tax announced in January.

Net income fell to $510 million, or 49 cents a share, from $648 million, or 68 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $4.99 billion from $4.58 billion, boosted by the company’s recent oil and gas acquisitions. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

