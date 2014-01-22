FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freeport confident of agreeing export tax issue with Indonesia - CEO
January 22, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Freeport confident of agreeing export tax issue with Indonesia - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc

* Freeport CEO Adkerson says company has not previously paid any export taxes on copper concentrate from Indonesia

* Freeport has ‘strong desire’ not to go to international arbitration on Indonesia tax issue, rather find ‘mutually agreeable resolution’ with government - CEO

* Freeport CEO says despite tax uncertainty, continuing with underground development plans at Grasberg mine in Indonesia

* Freeport CEO says confident will reach agreement with Indonesia government on export tax issue

* Freeport CEO says shipped copper concentrate from indonesia in early january with permits that carried over from 2013

* Freeport may have to scale back indonesia operations over time if export impasse unresolved as will run out of space to store produced copper concentrate - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

