By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Oct 14 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
said on Friday it will sell onshore California oil and gas
assets to Sentinel Peak Resources California for up to $742
million, part of the world's biggest listed copper miner's push
to trim its multi-billion dollar debt.
Hard hit in recent years by a downturn in commodity prices,
Phoenix-based Freeport is under pressure from activist investor
Carl Icahn, its third-largest shareholder, to reduce net debt of
$18.8 billion and boost valuation.
Under the transaction with private energy company Sentinel
Peak, Freeport said it will receive $592 million in cash at
closing and $50 million every year from 2018 to 2020 if the
price per barrel of Brent crude oil averages $70 or more
in the calendar year.
Net cash from the deal, backed by private equity firm
Quantum Energy Partners, will be used to repay debt, said
Freeport, which does not expect to record a material gain or
loss on the transaction.
Freeport shares were up 2.5 percent at $9.88 after the
announcement.
The transaction with Sentinel comes after Freeport Chief
Executive Richard Adkerson said last month that the company had
already made asset sales of more than $6 billion in 2016.
Freeport expects to reduce net debt to $10.5 billion-$13.2
billion by the end of 2017, Adkerson said in July, on asset
sales and excess cash expected from higher mined volumes and
metals prices.
Last month, Freeport announced the $2 billion sale of its
deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas assets to Anadarko
Petroleum.
That followed failed attempts to sell all or part of the oil
and gas business, and withdrawal of a planned initial public
offering of the unit.
Freeport debt ballooned with two ill-timed acquisitions of
oil and natural gas producers in 2013, as it diversified its
business beyond copper, gold and molybdenum mining.
In May, Freeport agreed to sell its prized majority stake in
the Tenke copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo to
China Molybdenum Co for $2.65 billion in cash.
After the Sentinel and Anadarko deals close, Freeport will
have onshore oil and natural gas production in South Louisiana
and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf, offshore oil production in
California and natural gas production in Wyoming.
Last quarter, they produced an average 8.6 thousand barrels
of oil and natural gas liquids and 78 million cubic feet of
natural gas per day.
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and Frances Kerry)