9 months ago
Freeport confident Tenke sale will close by year-end - CEO
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

Freeport confident Tenke sale will close by year-end - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc is in talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner Gecamines to resolve its opposition to Freeport's $2.65 billion sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine, chief executive Richard Adkerson said in an interview on Wednesday.

Gecamines opposes the deal between China Molybdenum and Freeport, the world's largest publicly-listed copper producer, but Adkerson is confident the deal will close by year-end. If the parties cannot reach a resolution, Freeport is confident it would prevail in arbitration, he said. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, writing by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
