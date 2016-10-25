FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Freeport-McMoRan returns to profit after nearly 2 years
October 25, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

Miner Freeport-McMoRan returns to profit after nearly 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc swung to a profit after seven quarters of losses, helped by cost cutting and asset sales to combat a weakened commodity market.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders was $217 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $3.83 billion, or $3.58 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer rose 14.6 percent to $3.88 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

