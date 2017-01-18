FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 7 months ago

Freeport-McMoran in settlement over uranium mine cleanup on Navajo land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc has entered into an agreement with the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation for the cleanup of 94 abandoned uranium mines on Navajo land, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Under the settlement, valued at more than $600 million, Freeport-McMoRan units Cyprus Amax Minerals Co and Western Nuclear Inc will perform the work and the United States will contribute approximately half of the costs, the department said in a statement.

The settlement terms are outlined in a proposed consent decree filed on Tuesday in federal court in Phoenix. The Navajo Nation encompasses parts of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

