July 23 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a 32 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday as weak metal prices and higher costs weighed on revenue.

Net income attributable to common stock was $482 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $710 million, or 74 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $4.3 billion.