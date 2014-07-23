FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport earnings flat, "encouraged" in Indonesia
July 23, 2014

Freeport earnings flat, "encouraged" in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported second quarter earnings that were little changed from a year earlier, and said it is “encouraged” by its discussions with the government of Indonesia.

The U.S.-based copper, gold and oil producer, embroiled in a major export row in Indonesia, said its net income was $482 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $482 million, or 49 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $5.52 billion from $4.29 billion a year earlier, boosted by Freeport’s recent energy acquisitions. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

