#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Freeport shuts Arizona's Miami smelter after accident sparks fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc said on Thursday that it had shut down the smelter at its Miami open-pit copper mine in Arizona after molten copper breached a processing vessel late Wednesday night and flowed onto the ground, setting some infrastructure in its path on fire.

There were no injuries and the material was contained and is no longer flowing, Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in a statement. The company did not say if the shut down would impact production.

The copper flowed inside and around the west side of the smelter building, part of the mining operation some 90 miles east of Phoenix. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

