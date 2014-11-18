Freeport says U.S. smelter repairs can be completed in December

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Tuesday that preliminary estimates indicate that repairs to its sole U.S. smelter, which was shut down after a fire last Wednesday, can be completed in December.

The company, which is still investigating the accident, said the shutdown will not affect production at any of its mines and that it was reviewing alternatives for sending its copper concentrates to other smelters.

The duration of the shutdown of the smelter outside Phoenix, Arizona was still being evaluated, a Freeport spokesman said in an email in response to questions. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)