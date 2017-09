Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan’s Indonesian unit, Maroef Sjamsuddin, has resigned for personal reasons, a spokesman at the mining company’s head office in the United States said on Monday.

A process to find a replacement has been started, Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an email. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Paul Simao)