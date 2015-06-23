UPDATE 1-Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas files for IPO of up to $100 mln

(Adds more IPO details, background)

June 23 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas Inc, a unit of U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc, on Tuesday filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.

The oil and gas unit said it intends to apply for a listing of its “Class A” common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Barclays is underwriting the IPO.

Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, said in April it was mulling an IPO for a minority stake in the wholly owned subsidiary to raise funds for project development.

The registration statement filed on Tuesday did not contain an initial offering price for the stock nor say what stake Freeport will retain in the oil and gas unit.

In June, Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said the company will likely want to keep an 80 percent stake in the unit as that resulted in tax advantages for Freeport.

Following the IPO, Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas would have two classes of common shares: Class A stock that entitles its holder to one vote on all matters, and Class B stock that gives its holder five votes.

Freeport’s stock closed at $20.11 on Tuesday, up 3.7 percent.