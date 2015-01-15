FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport-McMoRan in $137.5 mln settlement over acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Freeport-McMoRan in $137.5 mln settlement over acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc has reached a $137.5 million settlement of shareholder litigation that accused the natural resources company of overpaying for two affiliates in 2013, lawyers for the shareholders said on Thursday.

The accord resolves claims that Freeport significantly overpaid for McMoRan Exploration Co and Plains Exploration & Production Co, in part because the purchases were tainted by conflicts of interest among Freeport directors.

Shareholders will receive net settlement proceeds in the form of a special dividend, their lawyers said.

A spokesman for Freeport did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.