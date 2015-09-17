EU conditionally clears NXP Seminconductors' takeover of Freescale

A man works on a tent for NXP Semiconductors in preparation for the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators approved on Thursday NXP Semiconductors’ proposed takeover of U.S. peer Freescale Semiconductor Ltd after the Dutch chip maker agreed to sell its radio frequency power business.

The European Commission said the buyer of the unit would provide the competition lost as a result of the NXP deal.

The deal, which values the merged company at over $40 billion, will create the biggest player in the automotive and industrial semiconductor markets.