UPDATE 1-Freescale Semiconductor names CEO
June 5, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Freescale Semiconductor names CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Names Texas Instruments executive as CEO

* Lowe headed TI’s analog business

June 5 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd named Texas Instruments Inc executive Gregg Lowe as its new chief executive.

Lowe, who joined Texas Instruments in 1984 and headed its analog semiconductor business most recently, will succeed Rich Beyer, Freescale’s CEO of four years.

Beyer, who said in April that he would retire, will continue to serve on Freescale’s board to ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

Lowe will be succeeded at Texas Instruments by senior vice president Brian Crutcher, Texas Instruments said in a separate statement.

