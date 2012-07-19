FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freescale Semiconductor adjusted profit beats estimates
July 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

Freescale Semiconductor adjusted profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by growth in its automotive, networking, consumer and industrial businesses.

Freescale, whose chips are used in cars, cellphones and consumer products such as Amazon.com Inc’s Kindle electronic reader, lost $34 million, or 14 cents per share, on revenue of $1.03 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 7 cents per share, topping analysts’ expectations of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

