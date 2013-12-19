FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freestyle skiing-Groenewoud on course for Sochi after knee surgery
#Olympics News
December 19, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Freestyle skiing-Groenewoud on course for Sochi after knee surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canadian halfpipe skier Roz Groenewoud has undergone surgery on both knees but is expected to recover in time to compete at the Sochi Olympics, the Canadian Freestyle Ski Association said on Thursday.

Groenewoud, the 2012 X Games Champion, 2011 world champion and a top medal contender in Sochi, had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday after injuring her left knee in training in Colorado last week.

Given the nagging issues of Groenewoud’s right knee, the decision was made to scope both joints at the same time.

Despite the injury Groenewoud completed the qualifying run, finished 10th, and secured her place on the Canadian Olympic team.

”It wasn’t my plan to have knee surgery this close to the Olympics,“ Groenewoud said in a statement. ”But I can’t wait to have two fully functional knees and ski without pain.

“No one said this road to Sochi would be easy but, luckily, I like challenges.”

Groenewoud, a good friend of sport pioneer Sarah Burke who died in a training run crash in 2012 and carries her name on her helmet in competition, is expected to recover in four to six weeks - leaving her just enough time to be fit for the Sochi Olympics which begin on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Justin Palmer)

