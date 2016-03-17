FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Privacy concerns raised about NYC public Wi-Fi network
March 17, 2016

Privacy concerns raised about NYC public Wi-Fi network

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A civil liberties group raised privacy concerns over New York City’s new public Wi-Fi network in a letter sent Tuesday to the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The network, known as LinkNYC, launched in January, can retain a “vast amount” of private information - often indefinitely - and may open users up to security breaches and unwarranted government surveillance, the New York Civil Liberties Union said in the letter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uh7CMi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
