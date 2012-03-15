FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freight demand growth to slow to 5-8 pct -Maersk Line CEO
#Industrials
March 15, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 6 years ago

Freight demand growth to slow to 5-8 pct -Maersk Line CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Global container-freight demand growth will slow to 5 to 8 percent per year, from 10 to 11 percent over the past 25 years, Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou said on Thursday.

“Demand growth will be less than what it was in the past,” the head of the world’s biggest container shipping company said, adding that this was due to slower growth in Europe and North America and less new manufacturing moving to Asia. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by John Mair)

