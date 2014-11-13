FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Freightliner Group put up for sale, may fetch about 400 mln pounds -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

UK Freightliner Group put up for sale, may fetch about 400 mln pounds -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Freightliner Group has been put on sale by its Bahraini owners Arcapita, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The UK rail-freight company, which Arcapita bought in 2008, may fetch as much as 400 million pounds ($630.88 million), the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1sFMgpS)

Freightliner Group, which was created as a separate company as part of the privatization of British Rail in 1996, has operations in the Netherlands, Poland and Australia, the paper said.

Arcapita and Freightliner Group could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (1 US dollar = 0.6340 British pound) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.