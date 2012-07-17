French car orders decline deepens - survey

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - The decline in French new car orders deepened in June, according to a dealership survey, casting further gloom over PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault’s domestic outlook.

French car orders dropped 16 percent, after a 10 percent decline in May, trade publication La Lettre VN reported on Tuesday, based on its monthly poll of 34 auto distribution groups. Light commercial vehicle orders tumbled 6 percent.

Orders slumped in spite of an extra working day compared with June 2011, the publication said.

“This is a clear sign of a weaker market than the automakers had predicted,” the publication said.

Peugeot car orders fell 20 percent, with sister brand Citroen recording a 15 percent decline, according to the survey.

The Renault brand suffered a 31 percent domestic orders drop, but the automaker’s low-cost Dacia badge softened the pain with a 30 percent increase thanks to renewed consumer interest in “crisis cars” such as its no-frills Sandero subcompact, Duster SUV and Lodgy minivan.