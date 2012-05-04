French banks exposed by mortgage fizzle

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French banks are facing a big drop-off in mortgage lending this year as a sickly economy and falling property prices put the brakes on a borrowing binge by homebuyers.

Home financing was a sugar rush last year for lenders like BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, driving loan growth and retail revenues as rock-bottom interest rates lured investors to the housing market.

Mortgages also helped banks defend their record of lending to the French economy in the run-up to Sunday’s presidential election, which has seen Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande pledge to curb lenders’ risky activities and make regulated savings deposits more attractive.

The picture for real estate looks less rosy for 2012.

Annual mortgage production is seen slumping by 20 to 30 percent, against a backdrop of a decline in house prices that could reach 15 percent over the next two years, according to research from Standard & Poor‘s.

Analysts and investors say there is little chance of a Spain-style property blow-up, given the tendency in France to shun risk and keep household debt levels low.

But banks will very likely be hit by an unwelcome slowdown as it becomes tougher to milk their cash-cow retail branches, which rely on mortgages to cross-sell other lucrative products.

“Throughout the crisis years of 2009, 2010 and 2011, mortgages were an engine of growth for French banks’ domestic retail arms at a time when other businesses like foreign retail and corporate and investment banking were very disappointing,” said Christophe Nijdam, an analyst at Alphavalue.

“From now on, instead of seeing growth rates of 3 to 5 percent, we should expect a flat top line, or even a contraction.”

RETAIL BLUES

Already BNP and SocGen have reported early signs of a slowdown at home, an unwelcome development at a time when financial market volatility and an industry-wide drive to slash risk are hurting other sources of growth.

SocGen’s domestic retail profits in the first quarter fell 7.4 percent, to 352 million euros ($462.97 million), the bank said on Thursday. New mortgage production fell by 26.2 percent.

BNP did not give a figure for new mortgage production but said in a presentation it had seen a “continued deceleration” of housing loans in the quarter. Its French retail bank reported a 2 percent drop in pre-tax income, to 582 million euros.

SocGen and BNP together have a market share in French mortgages of around 18 percent, dwarfed by cooperative banks Credit Agricole and Natixis parent BPCE’s share of more than 50 percent. Both report results next week.

The outlook is not all bad, however. Banks could try to offset the drop in production by raising their margins, which have historically been wafer-thin on housing loans relative to other markets.

And even though a deteriorating economy could spell rising loan-loss provisions, analysts believe the threat is limited by a system of financial guarantees cushioning the mortgage market in France and a preference for fixed-rate loans.

“Obviously it’s going to have a negative impact,” said Espirito Santo analyst Andrew Lim. “But it’s going to be a lot more gradual than the headline drop in mortgages suggests.” ($1=0.7603 euros) (Editing by David Cowell)