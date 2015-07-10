FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Connection says finance chief to leave for LSL Property job
July 10, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

French Connection says finance chief to leave for LSL Property job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc said on Friday its Finance Director Adam Castleton would leave to become Chief Financial Officer at LSL Property Services Plc.

The company said a search for Castleton’s replacement is underway and that it would soon make an announcement on the timing of his departure.

Castleton, 51, joined French Connection in 2013 from telecommunications services provider O2 UK. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

