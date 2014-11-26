FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Connection sees full-year results in line, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

French Connection sees full-year results in line, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reduced its quarterly pretax loss and said it expects full-year results to be “in line with market expectations”, despite unusually warm weather.

Shares of the company, which is attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, rose as much as 19.6 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

French Connection, best known for its FCUK brand, said UK and Europe comparable revenue in the 17 weeks to Nov. 22 was 5.7 percent lower than in the year-earlier period.

The company said its order book for Spring 2015 was “strong”. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.