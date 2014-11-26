French Connection sees full-year results in line, shares jump

Nov 26 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reduced its quarterly pretax loss and said it expects full-year results to be “in line with market expectations”, despite unusually warm weather.

Shares of the company, which is attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, rose as much as 19.6 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

French Connection, best known for its FCUK brand, said UK and Europe comparable revenue in the 17 weeks to Nov. 22 was 5.7 percent lower than in the year-earlier period.

The company said its order book for Spring 2015 was “strong”. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)