French Connection loss narrows; sees bigger winter order book
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

French Connection loss narrows; sees bigger winter order book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower first-half loss and said its wholesale order book for its winter collection was higher than last year.

Pretax loss narrowed to 3.9 million pounds ($6.36 million) in the six months ended July 31 from 6.1 million pounds last year.

Revenue fell 6.6 percent to 84 million pounds, primarily due to the closure of non-contributing stores.

The company, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, did not announce an interim dividend but said it would review its dividend policy at the year end.

1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

