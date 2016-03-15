Retailer French Connection posts bigger loss

March 15 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a bigger full-year loss, hurt by the “poor” performance of its summer collection.

The company’s underlying operating loss widened to 4.7 million pounds ($6.70 million) for the year ended Jan. 31, from 0.8 million pounds a year earlier.

French Connection, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, said revenue fell 8 percent to 164.2 million pounds.

The company on Tuesday appointed Lee Williams as finance director, effective April 4. ($1 = 0.7010 pounds)