UK retailer French Connection's H1 revenue falls 8.7 pct

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a 8.7 percent slide in first-half revenue as it shut more stores.

The company reported a pretax loss of 7.9 million pounds ($10.29 million) for the six months ended July 31, unchanged from last year.

Revenue fell to 69.2 million pounds from 75.8 million.

Like-for-like sales in its key UK and Europe market rose 6.5 percent buoyed by its Spring 2016 collection, the company said.