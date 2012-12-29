French govt says will propose a rejigged 75 pct tax plan

PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The French government will redraft a proposal for a 75 percent upper income tax band and resubmit it, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday, after the Constitutional Council rejected the measure included in the 2013 budget.

“It will be presented as part of the next budget law,” Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s office said in a statement, without giving a time frame. The statement said the Council’s rejection of the 75 percent tax would not affect efforts to trim the public deficit.