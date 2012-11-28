FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French bank reform eyes finance overhaul-draft law
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

French bank reform eyes finance overhaul-draft law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A French law designed to curb banks’ risky trading also would tighten oversight of brokers, insurers and consumer-credit providers, according to a draft version obtained by Reuters.

Banks such as BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will have until July 2014 to earmark activities deemed risky by the law and will have until July 2015 to transfer them into separate entities, according to a draft version of the document that is due to be unveiled in mid-December.

Client-related activities like market-making, hedging and other investment services will be spared, as will banks’ own investment and cash-management operations. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.