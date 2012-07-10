FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P: French banks' country risk equal to Germany
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

S&P: French banks' country risk equal to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday it rated France’s Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) at “2”, level with Germany, Japan, Sweden and Belgium, on an ascending scale of risk from 1 to 10.

S&P said France’s strengths included a wealthy, highly diversified, resilient and open economy. It cited the balance-sheet strength of France’s private sector and households.

However, it added that France suffered from a high tax burden, relatively high government indebtedness and a “moderate” overvaluation in house prices that would lead to a period of “soft lending” for banks.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.