BRIEF-French Connection underlying FY pre-tax loss 7.2 million pounds
March 13, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-French Connection underlying FY pre-tax loss 7.2 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - French Connection Group PLC : * Underlying full-year loss before tax of 7.2 million pounds * FY revenue down 8 percent to 197.3 million pounds * CEO - we have seen a better performance in UK retail in 2013 * CEO - we see some good progress and feel that we are moving in the right

direction * Confident will achieve significantly improved trading, profitability over

next two years * Like-for-like sales in uk/europe declined 7.4pct and in North America 4.1pct

over the year

