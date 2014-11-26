FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French Connection sees FY results in line with market expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 26, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-French Connection sees FY results in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc

* For 17 week period to 22 november, uk/europe retail has been trading against stronger prior year comparatives and un-seasonally warm weather.

* Group wholesale revenue increased in period by 9% over corresponding period last year.

* Order book for spring 2015 is strong

* Group cash, during a cyclical low period of year, was £8.7m (2013: £10.0m)

* Expect results for full year to be in line with market expectations -chairman and chief executiveSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

