BRIEF-French Connection sees FY results in line with market expectations

Nov 26 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc

* For 17 week period to 22 november, uk/europe retail has been trading against stronger prior year comparatives and un-seasonally warm weather.

* Group wholesale revenue increased in period by 9% over corresponding period last year.

* Order book for spring 2015 is strong

* Group cash, during a cyclical low period of year, was £8.7m (2013: £10.0m)

* Expect results for full year to be in line with market expectations -chairman and chief executive