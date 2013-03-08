FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French FSI fund takes 2.4 bln eur France Tel writedown
March 8, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

French FSI fund takes 2.4 bln eur France Tel writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - France’s FSI strategic investment fund confirmed on Friday that it will take a 2.4 billion euro ($3.14 billion) writedown on its 13.6 percent holding in France Telecom to reflect the drop in the share price.

The FSI, which is 51 percent owned by state bank Caisse des Depots, said it decided to adjust the value of its holding in the telecom group in its accounts from 16 euros to 9.2 euros.

The stock was trading up 3.1 percent at 7.86 euros at 1008 GMT but is down about 5 percent this year after losing 31 percent in 2012. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

