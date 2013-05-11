Fresenius SE eyes small and mid-sized acquisition targets-paper

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE has identified potential takeover targets costing up to 300 million euros ($389 million), Chief Executive Ulf M. Schneider told German weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

“We are currently working on projects in the small and medium size range,” Schneider told the paper in response to a question about whether Fresenius was on the lookout for acquisitions that go beyond expanding its separately-listed Fresenius Medical Care unit.

Schneider said a small deal would cost between 10 and 20 million euros, and that a medium-sized deal could cost Fresenius between 100 and 300 million euros.

Going forward the group’s business mix would change, and Fresenius Medical Care will account for 20 to 30 percent of overall group profit, from around 30 percent at present, Schneider told the paper.

That’s because the proportion of earnings from its other units - Helios, Kabi and Vamed - would rise over time, Schneider explained.

Schneider also said the payout ratio of Fresenius would be in the range of 20-25 percent going forward, reiterating that dividends would be adjusted according to increases in adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

In February, Fresenius said it would pay a dividend of 1.1 euros ($1.45) per share for 2012. At a payout ratio of 21 percent for 2012, this is at the low end of its target range of 20-25 percent of adjusted EPS.