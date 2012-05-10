FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

Fresenius in 1 bln eur cap hike for Rhoen takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Fresenius plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help finance its takeover of Rhoen Klinikum, Fresenius said on Thursday.

“The Else Kröner-Fresenius-Foundation has informed Fresenius that it will participate in the capital increase with an amount of at least 90 million euros,” Fresenius said in a statement.

Fresenius unveiled plans last month to take over Rhoen Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros, which would make the healthcare conglomerate by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

It said it planned to finance the acquisition through a syndicated loan, a bond issue and equity instruments.

Fresenius said the new shares will have full dividend entitlement for the fiscal year 2012, but not for 2011.

$1 = 0.7716 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
