UPDATE 1-Dialysis provider FMC's Q2 profit misses consensus as costs weigh

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, eked out a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 583 million euros ($690 million), below the average estimate of 611 million euros from a Reuters poll of analysts.

"Dialysis business margin was negatively impacted by higher expense for personnel, supplies and rent," the group said in a statement.

The shares were seen 0.8 percent lower in premarket trades ahead of the 0700 GMT market open, amid a slightly higher overall German market.

FMC continues to expects 2017 adjusted net income to increase by 7-9 percent at constant currencies.

Its parent Fresenius, a German healthcare group controlled by a charitable trust, saw adjusted net income jump 21 percent, bolstered by new drug launches at its U.S. generic infusion business and by newly-acquired Quironsalud, Spain's largest hospital chain.

Second-quarter adjusted net income rose to 459 million euros, exceeding the average estimate of 448 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For 2017, it still expects adjusted net income to grow by 19 to 21 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings, as its Kabi division aims to launches more than 10 generic drugs that lose patent protection over the year.