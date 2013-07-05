FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius confirms guidance after FDA warns on India plant
July 5, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 4 years

Fresenius confirms guidance after FDA warns on India plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius confirmed its 2013 guidance on Friday after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its oncolytic API plant in Kalyani, India.

The company said in a statement the warning was about “non-conformities regarding manufacturing, documentation practices and data integrity.”

“The company has made significant progress in remedying the issues cited in the warning letter,” Fresenius said, adding that its 2013 guidance already included expected one-off charges related to fixing the problems. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)

