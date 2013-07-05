Fresenius confirms guidance after FDA warns on India plant

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius confirmed its 2013 guidance on Friday after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its oncolytic API plant in Kalyani, India.

The company said in a statement the warning was about “non-conformities regarding manufacturing, documentation practices and data integrity.”

“The company has made significant progress in remedying the issues cited in the warning letter,” Fresenius said, adding that its 2013 guidance already included expected one-off charges related to fixing the problems. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)