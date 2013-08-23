FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius says warned by FDA on Puerto Rico plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

Fresenius says warned by FDA on Puerto Rico plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare group Fresenius said it was told in a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to improve procedures at a blood bag manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico.

The FDI took issue with complaint-handling procedures and labeling, the German company said on Friday, adding patients had not been put at risk.

It added it was addressing the issues cited in the warning letter and that production at the plant was continuing.

It said it did not expect a material impact on sales and earnings at its infusion drugs and blood transfusion unit Kabi, confirming Kabi’s full-year outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.