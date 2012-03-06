Fresenius asked to take Greek debt writedowns

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German healthcare firm Fresenius has been asked to write down the value of the government bonds it got in exchange for unpaid hospital bills, evidence that the country’s debt restructuring deal will have an impact beyond the mainstream financial sector.

Greece is in the process of finalising a deal known as private sector involvement (PSI) which will see bond holders swallow a 53.5 percent nominal loss on the money they lent Athens.

They have up until the end of the week to sign up to the deal but Greece has said it is prepared to legally force creditors to participate if they do not do so willingly.

A spokesman for Fresenius, which like many other health firms was forced to take Greek bonds as payment for unpaid Greek hospital bills, told Reuters on Tuesday that the company would look into Greece’s request.

“We don’t expect a significant impact on our results,” the spokesman said. He added that most of the bonds, which had a face value of roughly 50 million euros, had already been sold or written down.

Several drugmakers and other manufacturing companies are in a similar situation. Unpaid debts owed to the European pharmaceuticals sector is estimated by the industrys’ trade body at up to $20 billion. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Andrew Callus)