Fresenius could finance another acquisition - CEO
May 5, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Fresenius could finance another acquisition - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Fresenius’s finances could handle another acquisition after the planned 3.1 billion euro ($4.07 billion) takeover of Rhoen Klinikum, the German healthcare conglomerate’s chief executive told a weekly newspaper.

“We want to be flexible if there are opportunities,” Ulf Schneider said, in a reference to acquisitions in an interview to be published in Euro am Sonntag on Sunday.

In an excerpt of the interview, Schneider also said Fresenius would raise its dividend for this year if it reaches its recently raised 2012 profit outlook, and said he expects unit Fresenius Medical Care to reach or exceed its earnings forecast for the year. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

