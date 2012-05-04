FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius to submit bid documents for Rhoen shortly
May 4, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Fresenius to submit bid documents for Rhoen shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius will submit the documents for its 3.1 billion euro ($4.08 billion) takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator BaFin as soon as today, a spokesman told Reuters.

The offer period is then set to start on May 18, when the documents are published.

Should Fresenius succeed in its bid, it will become the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

$1 = 0.7603 euros Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Victoria Bryan

