FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius says Fresenius Kabi and Russian partners terminate JV
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Fresenius says Fresenius Kabi and Russian partners terminate JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi and its Russian partners Sistema JSFC and Zenitco Finance Management LLC have agreed to terminate their joint venture agreement.

The joint venture, which was announced in April 2014, is going to be abandoned because of “changing political and regulatory circumstances in the region,” Fresenius said in a statement late on Thursday.

The intention was to combine Fresenius Kabi’s Russian and CIS business with the partners’ subsidiary CJSC Binnopharm.

Fresenius Kabi is committed to further grow its business in the region, and is exploring other potential options to cooperate with Binnopharm, Fresenius added.

Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA health care group. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.