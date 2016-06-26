UPDATE 1-Fresenius promotes CFO Sturm to CEO job after Schneider quits

(Adds details)

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE has appointed finance chief Stephan Sturm as its new chief executive to replace long-serving boss Ulf Mark Schneider, who quadrupled sales during his 13 years in charge.

Fresenius said in a statement on Sunday that Sturm, CFO since 2005, will take over as CEO on July 1. It said Schneider was leaving to persue another opportunity, without elaborating.

Group sales had increased fourfold and net income rose more than twelvefold during Scheider's time at the helm, it said.

Gerd Krick, supervisory board chairman, said the board regretted Schneider's departure, noting that he had transformed Fresenius through a period of "exciting and sustainable growth".

Fresenius confirmed its targets of a rise in 2016 sales of 6-8 percent in constant currency terms, and net income growth of between 8 percent and 12 percent. It also confirmed its sales outlook of 36 billion euros ($40 billion) to 40 billion by 2019 and a rise in net income of 2 billion to 2.25 billion.

Fresenius last month reported a 24-percent rise in adjusted net income for the first quarter bolstered by the launch of new generic intravenous drugs and rivals' supply shortages. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)