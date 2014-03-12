Fresenius Medical Care says two board members to step down

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said that Emanuele Gatti would quit his role as management board member on March 31 to become Executive Advisor for Healthcare Strategies and Policies to Chief Executive Rice Powell.

Company executive Dominik Wehner would succeed Gatti as management board member in charge of Europe, Middle East and Africa from April 1, FMC said on Wednesday.

In addition, management Board member Rainer Runte will step down on April 1, also to take an advisory role at FMC.

Until a successor is found, Runte’s responsibilities will be taken over on an interim basis by David Kembel, the chief compliance officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America, and by CEO Powell. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)