FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius Medical Care says two board members to step down
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 12, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Fresenius Medical Care says two board members to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said that Emanuele Gatti would quit his role as management board member on March 31 to become Executive Advisor for Healthcare Strategies and Policies to Chief Executive Rice Powell.

Company executive Dominik Wehner would succeed Gatti as management board member in charge of Europe, Middle East and Africa from April 1, FMC said on Wednesday.

In addition, management Board member Rainer Runte will step down on April 1, also to take an advisory role at FMC.

Until a successor is found, Runte’s responsibilities will be taken over on an interim basis by David Kembel, the chief compliance officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America, and by CEO Powell. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.