Fresenius Medical Care says to issue $518 mln convertible bonds
September 16, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius Medical Care says to issue $518 mln convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care plans to issue 400 million euros ($518 million) in convertible bonds maturing in January 2020, it said on Tuesday.

The bonds will carry a coupon of 0.125 percent to 1.125 percent, it said. The issue will open on Sept. 17.

The company said it would also take out a call option on its own shares, meaning no new shares will have to be issued if the bonds are converted. ($1 = 0.7729 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

